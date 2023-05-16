Man arrested for killing best friend with stone to steal his N100,000

The Adamawa State Police Command said it has arrested a 34 years old man, Inuwa Yunana, who allegedly attacked and killed his best friend, Augustine Otti, with a stone and then stole his N100,000.

The Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Superintendent of Police, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said that the suspect was arrested on the 15th of May, 2023.

Nguroje said: “The suspect, Inuwa Yunana, subdued the deceased, Augustine Otti by hitting him with a strong object on the head and then threw him into a gutter.

“In addition to that, he stoned the deceased until he was sure he had died before taking away from him the sum of N100,000 cash.

“The suspect brutally killed the deceased on the 18th of April 2023, at about 8pm while accompanying him to go and complete payment of rice he bought at Mbemum village.

“The suspect was apprehended following the recovery of material evidence at the scene of the crime which is linked to him. Interestingly, the suspect voluntarily made a confessional statement, adding that he was only interested in taking possession of the deceased’s money.

“The Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola while expressing disappointment over the unfortunate incident, commended operatives of the Command for detecting, arresting, and making it impossible for the suspect to escape justice.

“Meanwhile, as part of the command’s effort in tackling criminal activities and other related offences in the state, the CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of CID to investigate beyond and ensure the law takes its course.

“He equally calls on the citizens to always report people of suspicious character around their neighbourhoods to the police.”

Before the arrest of the suspect, a concerned Nigerian, kaykay dawa @kaykaydawa, took to his Twitter handle to alert Nigerians of the murder of the deceased.

He tweeted: “Three days ago, Mr Augustine, a 30 years old university of Maiduguri graduate, was brutally murdered in Adamawa by people who pretend to be rice farmers. They lured him to their farm to buy rice and murdered him with sticks and stones.

“What is worrying is that the police in Gyawana, Numan lga of Adamawa state refused to investigate this sad and unacceptable event. They asked my family to go and bury our dead when confronted. They said they don’t have the ‘time and resources to pursue any case.’ the sentiment is that the death of Augustine is not a concern to them because he is not from that region. Although, Augustine who is from Benue state had lived all his life in Gyawana, Adamawa state. The family is pleading to help talk to the police in Gyawana to do their job in order to give justice to their son who just graduated from the university and awaiting his NYSC.”