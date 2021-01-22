A 32-year-old man, Tunde Bello, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State police command for kidnapping and rape of a 29-year-old lady (name withheld).

According to available information, the suspect was arrested on January 16, 2021.

The victim had on September 17, 2020 reported at Mowe Police Station that while she was going to her office on that day, she boarded a Hyundai car at about 5am from Ogunrun Road, Mowe to Lagos.

But on getting to Mowe junction, the driver of the car made a detour to Ibadan road and drove her to a bush along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, where he beat her mercilessly before forcefully having carnal knowledge of her.

After raping her, he held her hostage and asked her to call her relations to send the sum of N140,000 to him as ransom before he will let her go.

She stated further that she had to call her brother who transferred N140,000 to her account.

She then transferred the money to an account given to her by Bello before she was released.

Upon her report, the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division, CSP Marvis Jayeola, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect with the view to get him arrested.

The intelligence and technical based investigation embarked upon by the detectives yielded positive results when the suspect, who has been under surveillance, was apprehended on January 16, 2021.

On interrogation, Bello confessed to the commission of the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.