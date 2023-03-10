Man arrested for defrauding sex worker with fake alert

Operatives of the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, have arrested a man, Samuel Oni, for allegedly defrauding a sex worker, Blessing Olaitan, of N120,00.

The man reportedly took N80,000 from the sex worker and was expected to pay N15,000 professional fee along with it.

According the the NSCDC, which arraigned Oni before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the money was to be credited to Olaitan’s account.

But Olaitan told the court that after having sex with the defendant and giving him N80,000, he generated an alert, which turned out to be fake, for the payment.

The charge against Oni read: “That you, Samuel Oni, and others at large on March 2023, at Alagbaka, Akure, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire with yourselves to commit a criminal offence to with (sic) stole a sum of one hundred and twenty thousand naira of Mrs Blessing Olaitan, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

“That you, Samuel Oni, on March 1, 2023, at Alagbaka, Akure, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did steal a sum of one hundred and twenty thousand naira of Mrs Blessing Olaitan, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.”

Oni, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was granted bail by the Magistrate, Tope Aladejana, in a sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Aladejana adjourned the case till April 17, 2023 for hearing.