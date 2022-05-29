Man arrested for allegedly stabbing two boys to death in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a suspect, Habeeb Ganiyu, who allegedly led a group of boys to stab one Lukman and Kudus at Adifa Area Ilorin.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Spokesman, Okasanmi Ajayi, on Saturday in Ilorin.

The statement read: “Police Command in Kwara State was unhappy about the report of the killings of two young boys named Lukman and Kudus.

“The boys were allegedly killed at Adifa and Center Igboro area of Ilorin.

“The attack was carried out by a group of boys led by one Habeeb Ganiyu ‘M’ of Agbarere area Ilorin.

“The suspect stabbed the deceased several times in the chest and the victims were rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) by men of Oja Oba Police station after responding to the distress call.

“The victims were confirmed dead immediately they arrived at the UITH by the doctors on duty.

“The suspect that led the group that carried out the attack one Ganiyu, who was also seriously injured was arrested.”

The cause of the attack was yet to be unraveled as at press time.

The Commissioner, Kwara State Police Command, Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter by deploying strategies that would lead to the arrest of the other fleeing attackers.

Assayomo added that anybody found to have contributed to the process that led to the deaths of the victims would be arrested and made to bear the full weight of the law.

The statement said the CP had warned law breakers to steer clear of the state as anyone arrested for committing any crime would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.