Man arrested for allegedly stabbing 20-year-old lady to death in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has said it arrested one Abdulafeez Shorinmade of Feesu Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area for allegedly killing a 20-year old lady by stabbing her in the neck with a pair of scissors.

This was revealed in a statement by SP Yemisi Opalola, the Command’s Spokesperson, on Friday in Osogbo.

Opalola said the suspect also stabbed another 18-year old girl on the chin before he was apprehended.

She said: “On Wednesday, at about 9:30 p.m., at Kajola Area Iwo, one Abdulafeez Shorinmade of Feesu Iwo, suspected to be under the influence of drugs, armed himself with a pair of scissors and stabbed one Rofiyat Rasaki, 20 years old, on her neck which caused her to bleed to death.

“The suspect fled the scene and on getting to Soba Compound, he again stabbed another female by name Sawiyu Nasrup 18-years old, on her chin.

“The Divisional Police Officer in Iwo and his team swiftly raced to both scenes of crime, after receiving reports of the incidents, went after the suspect and subsequently arrested him.

“The injured person was rushed to the hospital where she was treated and discharged while the corpse of the second victim was taken to the general hospital for certification and preservation for autopsy.”

Opalola added that the police was, however, monitoring the area and the entire town and that further development would be communicated to the public.