Man arrested for allegedly shooting his younger sister’s boyfriend

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a man, Michael Ogundele, for allegedly shooting his younger sister’s boyfriend and injuring him at Idiroko area of the state.

The spokesperson of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect, 30, was arrested on February 2 by the operatives of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly shooting and injuring one Tobi Olabisi for having a love affair with his sister.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Idiroko Divisional Police Headquarters by one Alpha Akeem, a community leader in Ihunbo town.

He added that Akeem came to the police station with the injured victim (Olabisi) and reported that the suspect, who had been warning the victim to stop having a love affair with his younger sister, fired a gunshot at him, but fortunately the victim narrowly escaped death.

Oyeyemi added: “Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Idiroko Division, CSP Ayo Akinsowon, quickly mobilized his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect claimed to have warned the victim to desist from dating his younger sister but he refused, so on that fateful day, he got information that the victim was sleeping in his sister’s room and he went there with a Dane gun.

“On getting there, the victim jumped out from the window to escape the likely consequence when he was shot by the suspect.”

Oyeyemi said that the victim was quickly rushed to General Hospital, Idiroko, Ogun State, where he is currently responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.