Man arrested for alleged murder of stepson in Jigawa

The Police in Jigawa have arrested a 50-year-old man for alleged murder of his four-year-old stepson in Roni Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, said in Dutse on Friday that the suspect was arrested on Aug. 8.

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested at Unguwar Dinya village after the police received a report about the incident on the same date at about 9.00 p.m.

He explained that upon receipt of the report, the police rushed to the scene and took the victim to General Hospital Kazaure for medical attention, where he later died while receiving treatment.

“On Aug. 8, at about 9 p.m, an ugly information was received from Unguwar Dinya area of Roni LGA of Jigawa that on the same date at about 7:42 p.m., one Salmanu Umar aged 4 of Unguwar Dinya village was seen covered with blood and with a deep cut on his throat done by unknown person.

“On receiving the report, a team of detectives led by Divisional Police Officer, Roni Division, rushed to the scene of crime and conveyed the victim to General Hospital Kazaure for treatment who later died while receiving treatment,” he said.

The spokesman said that investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, husband of the deceased mother.

Shiisuu said that when interrogated, the suspect confessed to committing the crime.

He said that the suspect further revealed that he developed hatred for the deceased due to the fact that he could not afford to be feeding someone else’s child.

Shiisu said the suspect also confessed that he attempted to kill the child for the first time, but the attempt was foiled by the deceased’s mother who reported him to her in-law.

He said the suspect had already been arraigned in court and would face the full wrath of the law.