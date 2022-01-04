Man arraigns in court over alleged theft

A 25-year-old man, Ojeleke Ifayinka, Tuesday was on arraigned before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft.

The prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 3, 2021, at Temidire Estate, Osogbo, the State capital.

Abiodun told the court that the defendant conspired with others at large to break into the shops of Adelowo Opeyemi, Durojaiye Tawakali and Ogunwale Olanike .

“The defendant with his cohorts stole shop items worth N235, 000, property of Durojaiye Tawakali and N56, 000 worth of items belonging to Adelowo Opeyemi” Abiodun stated.

He said the offence committed contravened sections 516, 411, and 390 (9) of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11, laws of Osun, 2002.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to a seven-count charge against him.

The defence counsel, Suleiman Abdulateef, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate, Dr Oluwasegun Ayilara, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 and one surety in the like sum.

Ayilara said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payments and passport sized photograph.

He held that the surety must be a house owner with necessary documents.

The case has been adjourned until January 28, 2022 for hearing.

