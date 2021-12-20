Man arraigned over alleged assault occasioning harm

The Police in Osun on Monday docked one Opeyemi Animasahun, 31, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court over alleged assault occasioning harm.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 7, 2021, around 08:00 hours at Olubuse Area, Oduduwa Estate, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant conspired with others, now at large, to commit felony to wit: stealing, assault occasioning harm and threatening violence.

He added that the defendant assaulted one Falaju Taiwo by beating and inflicting injury on his body.

According to him, the defendant stole one Infinix Hot 6 telephone that is valued at N46,000, property of Taiwo.

The Prosecutor stated further that the offence contravened sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the three counts of conspiracy, assault and stealing.

The Defence Counsel, Leke Dada, pleaded for the bail of his client in most liberal term and pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would produce responsible sureties.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko granted him bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Aluko added that the surety must swear to an affidavit, stipulating the following – resides within the court’s jurisdiction, address to be verified by the prosecutor, present three-year tax clearance certificate as well as provide three recent passport photographs.

The case was adjourned until Jan 7, 2022.