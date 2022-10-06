Man arraigned for N1.2m fraud, impersonation

A 38-year-old man, Onatunde Odunayo, on Thursday, appeared before an Agbara Magistrates’ Court near Lagos, over alleged impersonation and fraud.

The defendant is standing trial on four counts bordering on conspiracy, fraud, impersonation and stealing.

He appeared before the Chief Magistrate, B.O Ilo but he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Joshua Hunsa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2019 and 2022 at Odofa road in Idioke Ogun state.

He alleged that the defendant and others now at large, conspired to obtain the sum of N1.2 million from one Ajoke Ishola, under the pretext of helping her track a fraud suspect.

The defendant was alleged to have stolen the said sum.

Besides, the defendant was also alleged to have paraded himself as an officer of the Nigerian Police Force with the rank of an ASP, which representation he knew to be false.

The offences contravene the provisions of sections 385, 419, 484 and 516 of the Criminal Laws of Ogun State 2006.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 22 for trial.