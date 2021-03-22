For allegedly defrauding a woman of N7.5 million, a 54-year-old man, Olatokunbo Williamson, on Monday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State.

The police charged Williams, whose address was not provided, with two counts of fraud and obtaining money under false pretenses.

The prosecution counsel, Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2018 and 2021 about 11.45 a.m. at Aderenle Secondary School Road, Ota, Ogun.

Mustapha said that the defendant collected N7.5 million with a promise to assist the complainant, Osanyintile Funke, to get into political office. The defendant, however, converted the money to his personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 390 (2) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded, not guilty to the charge, and the Chief Magistrate, O. L. Oke, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Oke ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun State government.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until March 29 for further hearing.