Man arraigned for allegedly stealing property worth N105,000

The Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday arraigned a 20-year-old man, Idowu Abdullahi, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing property valued at N105,000.

The defendant, who had no fixed address, was charged with felony and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Edet Ekpo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 16 at about 11.00p.m, at Olayinka St., Ajara-Topa, Badagry, Lagos.

Ekpo alleged that the defendant entered the workshop of the complainant, Sunday Avoseh, through the window with the intent to steal.

“The defendant stole one auxiliary hanger valued at N35,000 and one motor battery valued at N70,000.

“The total value of property stolen is N105,000 belonging to the complainant.

“He was arrested for this act and handed over to Police for prosecution,” he said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 308 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. J. Aina, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must be gainfully employed.

Aina adjourned the case until July 30 for mention.

