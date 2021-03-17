A 47-year-old man, Chike Charles, who allegedly stole a car valued at N2.5 million was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, whose residential address is unknown, however, pleaded innocence to a count of stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in December 2020 at Magodo, Lagos.

He said the defendant stole the car belonging to one Blessing Aganaga.

“The defendant carted away the complainant’s Toyota Corolla saloon car.

“The case was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the defendant,” he said.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 287(10) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section stipulates seven years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until March 31.