A 22-year-old man, Segun Kamoru, who allegedly stabbed one Adeyemi Ojo with a broken bottle, was on Monday arraigned in a Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Police charged Ojo with four counts bordering on conspiracy, assault and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant and some persons still at large committed the offences on October 5, 2020 at 7:40am on Ikola Yeye Road, Command, Ipaja, Lagos.

He said the defendant beat up and used a broken bottle to stab the complainant on his neck, inflicting serious injuries on him.‎

Emuerhi said the defendant beat up the complainant over a disagreement between them, stole his N300,000 and other property belonging to him.

The offences contravene Sections 411, 171, 173 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 174 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.‎

The Magistrate, J.A. Adegun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until March 23 for mention.