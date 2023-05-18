Man arraigned for allegedly possessing vehicles suspected to have been stolen

One Kunle Olabintan, 32, was on Thursday arraigned in Ibadan for allegedly possessing vehicles suspected to have been stolen.

Olabintan, whose residential address was not provided, is charged with unlawful possession of property.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 29 at midnight at Ikumapayi, Olodo, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that Olabintan unlawfully possessed one Daihatsun Sports Utility Vehicle and a Toyota Corolla which were reasonably suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained from their owners.

He alleged that the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the vehicles and, therefore, committed an offence contrary to Section 430 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, O. A. Akande, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 27 for hearing.