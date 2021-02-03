A 33-year-old man, Tomi Sholotan, was on Wednesday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly evicting a tenant and moving out his property without due process, and stealing some.

Sholotan, who pleaded not guilty, was arraigned on two counts of intent to steal and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Olatunde had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 28, at 9.05a.m., at No. 86, Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta.

He alleged that the defendant had forcefully moved out the property of one of his tenants, Ayodele Adeniyi, without following due process and had also stolen some jewellery while moving out the property valued at N100, 000.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 307 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The Chief Magistrate, A.A. Oshoniyi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 3, for mention.