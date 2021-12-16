Man arraigned for alleged theft of N10m diesel

A 52-year-old man, Mohammed Saleh, charged with stealing diesel worth N10 million, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was arraigned before Magistrate O.A. Layinka on a two-count charge of assault and stealing.

Saleh, however, denied committing the offences and was granted N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 16, 2020, at 47, Harold Shodipo Crescent, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant stole the diesel belonging to the complainants, Ahmed Khalife and Hussien Riham.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also assaulted the complainants with a machete which caused them harm.

“The defendant used a machete to inflict injuries on the complainants and stole their diesel.

“The complainants reported the case to the police and the defendant was eventually arrested,” Ihiehie said.

He noted that the offences violated Sections 173 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 173 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for assault, while Section 287 also prescribes three years for stealing.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 12 for mention.