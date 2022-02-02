Man arraigned before court for inflicting body injury in Enugu

The Police in Enugu State had arraigned one Ikechukwu Omeje before a Magistrates’ Court for allegedly inflicting body injuries on Sunday Asogwa and Kingsley Ugwu with a machete.

The defendant is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, wilful causing of body injury and destruction of property.

When the charges were read, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His Counsel, J.E Adama urged the court to grant him bail in liberal terms as it was his constitutional right to ask for it.

“My Lord, we are applying for his bail as contained in Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 92 of the Supreme Court Judgment.

“We have a reliable surety to take him on bail and moreover, we are looking for a way to settle out of court; granting him bail will give him opportunity to perfect the settlement plans,” the defendant prayed the court.

Responding, the Prosecution Counsel, Bonaventure Nnadozie, said they were not opposing the bail application but “the only thing we will add is that they should not use the settlement as a ploy to delay the case.”

Earlier, Nnadozie told the court that the defendant and others now at large, had on October 19, 2021 at Ugbene-Enu Aniuno community in Nsukka did conspire among themselves to commit felony.

Nnadozie said they later carried the plan by inflicting a machete cut on the complainants’ hand, head and back.

He added that the defendants also destroyed the complainants’ building materials valued at N33,300 and chemical valued N59, 230.

The prosecutor said the offences were punishable under Section 495 (A) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. ll, Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Ngozi Ede-Anih Wedneasdy granted a bail of N300, 000 to the defendant and a surety with like sum, who must be a civil servant on grade level 13, and resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

She ordered that they deposited their photographs and sworn affidavit with the court.

Ede-Anih after adjourned the matter till April 12, for report of settlement.

