Man arraigned 24 hours after bail in similar crime

The Police in Abuja on Thursday arraigned a 21-year-old man, Ebuka Owoha, 24 hours after he was granted bail in a similar crime.

Owoha is charged with conspiracy, housebreaking and stealing before a Kabusa Grade l Area Court.

He is standing trial alongside Peter Ojo, 18, and Samuel Eze, 20.

All the defendants are residents of Kabusa Community and are charged with breaking into eight houses in Kabusa Community and stealing television sets, laptops, phones and other items.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

According to the prosecutor, O.S. Osho, the defendants committed the offences on July 25.

Osho said that Owoha was on Wednesday granted bail in another case of stealing.

The prosecutor said that, during a police investigation, the defendants confessed to the crimes.

He said that eight members of the community reported the case at the police station on July 26.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 97, 246 and 286 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Malam Abubakar Sadiq, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety.

Sadiq adjourned the case until Aug. 30 for hearing.