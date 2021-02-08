A 28-year-old man, Chibueze Godwin was, on Monday, arraigned before an Ebonyi High Court for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl.

Godwin, who resides in the same compound with the victim at No. 1 Benedict Okoro Street in Abakaliki, is facing one count of rape.

The defendant, Godwin pleaded not guilty.

Grace Chima, counsel for the victim, applied the court for accelerated hearing for the interest of justice in the matter.

Chima, also the Chairperson of the International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA), Ebonyi chapter, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, said the defendant is living with the victim in same compound.

“The case has been adjourned for hearing and we will follow the matter for the interest of justice,” she said.

Alex Ukwa, counsel for the defendant told NAN that the crime was committed on Aug. 18, 2019 and the accused person had been on awaiting trial.

“Today, being Monday, the matter appeared in the court for the first time. I have applied for bail and the court fixed March 15 for hearing and considering of the bail application,” Ukwa explained.

Justice Vincent Nwanchor, who is presiding over the matter, adjourned the case until March 15 for hearing and bail consideration.