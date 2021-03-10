A 33-year-old man, Odukoya Adeola, allegedly charged with obstructing and assaulting police officers on duty, on Wednesday appeared before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is facing three count of obstruction, assault and reckless driving.

The prosecuting counsel, ASP Clement Okuomose told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 1, at about 9.00a.m at Iyana School Bus Stop, Iba area of Lagos.

Okuomose said the defendant assaulted one Ibeh Ebere, paramilitary personnel by beating him with horse whip thereby inflicting injuries.

“The defendant allegedly obstructed a team of traffic officers attached to Iba Police Station.

‘’This he did by using his Toyota Matrix car with registration number LSD 292 FT to block the incoming traffic and men who were engaged in their lawful duty.

“The defendant also assaulted woman Inspector Sayo Elumike, attached to Iba Police Station while on her lawful duty by pushing her down and using his car to climb over her legs.

“He assaulted another Ebuka Chobuzor by also using his car tyre to climb over his legs, causing him bodily harm,’’ he said..

The offences according to Okuomose, contravenes Sections 173, 350 and 251 of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Lazarus Hotepo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until March 30, for mention.