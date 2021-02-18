An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered remand of one Kadir Arowonle, who allegedly used a machete to inflict injuries all over the bodies of two members of a vigilance group.

Arowonle, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

The Magistrate, Isola Omisade, ordered that the defendant should be kept in the Ile-Ife Correctional Centre pending the outcome of his bail application.

Omisade adjourned the case until February 25, for hearing of the bail application.

The prosecutor, Insp. Rasak Olayiwola, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 15 at 1:00p.m., at Akede Iyalode, Oke-Baale, Osogbo.

Olayiwola said the defendant conspired with others at large to assault two members of a vigilance group by using machete to inflict injuries on their bodies, including their heads.

He mentioned the victims as Oluwatoyin Popoola and Abdullahi Muhammed.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.