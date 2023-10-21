Man allegedly swindles clergyman

A 32-year-old man, Temitope Adisa, was on Friday arraigned in Lagos State for allegedly obtaining N83,000 from a cleric under false pretences of getting a single-phase prepaid meter for him.

Adisa, a resident of Ikotun-Ayobo in Lagos State, is charged with obtaining under false pretences and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 7, 2023 at Agboyi-Ketu, Alapere, Lagos State.

Bassey said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum from the complainant, Pastor Samuel Wisdom.

The prosecutor said that Wisdom reported the case at Gbagada Police Station.

He said: “He gave the defendant the money and was promised that the meter would be ready in three weeks’ time.

”Since then, no meter has been brought, neither was the money refunded.

“Anytime he called the defendant, he would not pick.

“In fact, he blocked his line.

“At a point, he called the defendant using his wife’s number and the defendant picked, but as soon as he recognised his voice, he cut the call and blocked the line as well.

“He was tracked later by the complainant using another person, pretending that he wanted to get five prepaid meters at Ifako area.”

According to Bassey, the offences are punishable under Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O.A. Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu adjourned the case until November 10 for further hearing.