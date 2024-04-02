Man allegedly stabs elder brother to death during argument

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested Isyaku Babale, 30, of Anguwan Dawaki in Bauchi Metropolis for allegedly stabbing his brother to death.

The Spokesperson of the command, Ahmed Wakil, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday in Bauchi.

He said the suspect was arrested following a report received by the Divisional Police Officer, Township Police Station, Bauchi, with detectives from the division drafted to the scene immediately.

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, said: “They rushed the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) but he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The development prompted the detectives to initiate a manhunt for the suspect, who was apprehended near Kasuwan Shanu area of Bauchi metropolis.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the detectives revealed that the suspect used a knife and stabbed his elder brother on the 31st March 2024 at about 0400hrs after an argument between them.”

Wakil added that the altercation started when the younger brother (suspect) asked his elder brother (victim) to stop taking Cold Patch liquid, popularly known as Sholi, in their room because of the unpleasant odour of the liquid.

He added: “Both of them became furious with each other and began fighting. Shortly after a mediation, the suspect ran and picked a sharp object, suspected to be a knife, and stabbed the victim in his stomach.

“Further investigations revealed that both men were always fighting using dangerous weapons.”

Wakil said the Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident to unravel more motives behind the action of the suspect before prosecution.