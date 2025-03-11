Man allegedly stabs another to death in Lagos

The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have detained a man for prosecution, for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death.

The Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Monday at 7.00 am, at Bolar site, in the Abule-Egba area of the state.

He said that the Oko-Oba Division received a report of the incident on Monday at 9.00 am.

“The suspect stabbed the victim in the left side of his stomach with a knife, causing profuse bleeding from the injury, which ultimately led to his death.

Also Read:

“The Divisional Police Officer immediately led a team of policemen to the scene of crime, where photographs of the deceased were taken,” the spokesperson said.

He said that the knife used in committing the crime was recovered.

Hundeyin added that the corpse was evacuated by the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit and deposited at the Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy.

The spokesperson said that the suspect and exhibit were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba.

According to him, investigation into the case is ongoing.

Post Views: 11