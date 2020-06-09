A 35-year-old man, Oluwafemi Kehinde, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State for allegedly raping a physically challenged girl (name withheld).

Kehinde, who lives at 36, Success Street, Abule Isale, Ilogbo Road, Ota, is facing a count charge of raping.

The Prosecutor, Inspector E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at his residence at about 10:30pm on February 12.

Adaraloye said the defendant had unlawful carnal knowledge of the complainant by using his manhood to caress her private part, knowing fully well that she is a physically challenged person.

He said the offence contravened Section 360 of the Criminal Code Vol.1, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, granted the him bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi also ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Ogun State Government.

She adjourned the case until June 19 for trial.