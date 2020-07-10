The Anambra State Police Command says it has commenced investigation into alleged murder of a four year-old boy by his biological father.

The Police Spokesman in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Awka, noted that the suspect is 35 years old.

Mohammed stated that the suspect also buried the boy’s corpse in a shallow grave in his compound, located at Ihite Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He added: “On July 9, 2020, at about 3:21pm, police operatives attached to Azia Police Station arrested one Christian Alisigwe ‘m’ aged 35 years of Ihite Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra.

“The suspect allegedly used a cutlass and killed his own four-year-old biological son named Ebubechukwu Alisigwe of the same address and buried the corpse in a shallow grave in his compound.

“Police detectives visited the scene, exhumed the corpse and deposited same at Abam motuary for autopsy after he was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

According to Mohammed, the case has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be prosecuted.