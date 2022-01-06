Man allegedly impersonates Commissioner to defraud, have sex with over 10 ladies

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested a suspected fraudster, Imaobong Akpan, for allegedly impersonating the state Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, disclosed this when he paraded the suspect on Wednesday.

According to MacDon, the arrest of Akpan by Detectives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, followed a petition.

He said: “The suspect, who is a notorious fraudster and sex maniac, confessed to have fraudulently created the Facebook account.

“He used the said account to lure innocent and unsuspecting ladies to hotels, have carnal knowledge of them with a promise to assist them secure jobs while defrauding others of various sums of money running into millions.

“He succeeded in luring more than 10 ladies through the fraudulent Facebook account and had sexual intercourse with them at various hotels, while posing as the personal assistant to the honourable commissioner.”

Akpan, who spoke to journalists, confessed to the crime, saying he did not know what pushed him into the act.

Recovered from him were five SIM cards, two phones, $7 and five yuan.