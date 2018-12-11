Man allegedly hacks lover to death in Enugu

The Police in Enugu State say it has started investigation into the incident involving one Chibuzor Okonkwo, who allegedly hacked his lover, Nkemakonam Onovo, to death.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday that the incident happened on December 9 in Obe Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

Amaraizu noted that the suspect must have hit his lover over a misunderstanding that allegedly ensued in a yet to be established issue.

The police spokesman said the suspect allegedly hit his deceased lover with a wooden frame, following a slight provocation.

He added: “It was further gathered that he hit the deceased on the head, leaving her unconscious.

“She was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty when she was rushed to a hospital in the community.

“The body of the deceased is now deposited at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) mortuary in Ituku near Enugu for autopsy.”

Amaraizu said police have arrested the suspect, who is now helping with investigations.