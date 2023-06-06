Man allegedly defiles his lover’s 12-year-old daughter, sent to prison

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Monday ordered the remand of a 41- year-old man, Nnamdi Dike, over the alleged defilement of the 12-year-old daughter of his lover.

The defendant, a security guard, who lives at 27, Salami Street, Akute, Ogun State, is being prosecuted for sexual assault.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, who refused to take the defendant’s plea, ordered his remand in Kirikiri Correctional Center pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Osunsanmi subsequently adjourned the case until June 26.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that Dike committed the offence sometime in November 2022 at 37, Shogbade Street, Power line area, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the 12- year-old victim had confided in her teacher how the defendant, being her mother’s lover, allegedly sexually molested her.

Akeem added that the defendant usually molested the victim whenever her mother was not at home and would threaten to kill her if she told anyone.

Akeem said that the teacher, however, informed the victim’s mother, who reported the case at the police station.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

