Man alleged rapes 56-year-old stroke patient

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday ordered the remand of one Bello Jamiu in Agodi Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a 56-year-old stroke patient.

The Chief Magistrate, E. A. Idowu, who did not take the defendant’s plea due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered his remand.

Idowu said this will be pending the legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter till May 16 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bello is facing a count charge of rape.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Femi Oluwadare, told the court that Bello on March 14 at about 4pm had unlawful sexual intercourse with the 56-year-old woman.

Oluwadare said that the victim, who suffered from stroke and on a sickbed, was raped by the defendant without her consent.

He said the offence was committed at Okikiade, Ajala area, Babanla, Ibadan.

According to him, the offence is contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.