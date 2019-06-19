An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday remanded a 21-year-old man, Samson Obinna, who allegedly used a toy gun to rob another man of a cell phone worth 40,000.

Obinna, who had no legal representation, had pleaded guilty to the offence.

The prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant robbed one Jude Nworie on the road.

According to Ihiehie, Obinna, who lives at Ikorodu, Lagos State, committed the offence on June 6 at 6.30p.m at Mile 12 in Ketu, Lagos State.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 287(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, adjourned the case until August 29, for review of the facts of the case and sentencing.