A school teacher, Yemi Ogayemi, on Tuesday accused his wife Funmi, before a customary court in Jikwoyi, Abuja for spitting in his food.

The petitioner, who resides in Jikwoyi, made the allegation in a divorce petition before the court.

“I can’t continue to live with this woman. She wants to kill me.

”She has been exhibiting vile behaviours, like spitting in my food. I don’t know if it’s normal or has any negative or spiritual implications.

”I don’t want to continue with this union. She also predicted that I will die this year. I don’t know if she has plans to kill me before the end of this year,” he said.

The petitioner also told the court that his wife said that if he sleeps with her, that he will die.

The respondent, Funmi, who is a full-time housewife, in her defence said: “I did all that my husband said. I have begged him to forgive me and he said he has forgiven me. I wonder why he is saying it here again.”

The presiding judge, Jemilu Jega adjourned the matter until March 9, for judgment.