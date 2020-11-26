A man based in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Lucky Eze, has accused operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of having caused damage to his right ear and demanded N20 million compensation to cover his medical bills.

Eze made the allegation and demand at the commencement of hearing of the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Police Brutality in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

A resident of Ahoada Town in Ahoada-East Local Government Area of the state, Eze told the panel: “I came here to seek for justice for brutality and wickedness visited on me by the police on January 28, 2018.

“I have been having hearing problem since them.

“I have five medical reports from five medical doctors from the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) confirming that the slap created a hole in my right ear.”

Eze said the SARS operatives visited the brutality on him in his place of work.