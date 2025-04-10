Man accuses police of converting his stolen car into patrol vehicle

A man has called out the Delta State Police Command for converting his missing car into a police vehicle.

In a now-trending video, the man, identified as Ogoro Miffy, recounted how his car got stolen when he attended a church programme in 2015.

After discovering the theft, he went to the Ekpan Division Police Station to file a report

“Them say make I go print paper for stolen vehicle. I even distribute am for them,” he explained in pidgin.

He claimed that after two years, in 2017, he was shocked to find his car in use by the police at the Ekpan Division.

“I con discover my motor with the police in Ekpan Division. They converted my vehicle to their own use,” he added, displaying a picture of the vehicle bearing police markings.

He further claimed that after taking the matter to court, the High Court ruled in his favour on July 19, 2018 and ordered the police to pay him N10 million.

However, the police appealed the ruling.

The aggrieved man further said: “Is it their right to use my motor?

“Because I don’t have a helper, they are oppressing me.

“I was using the motor to manage my life, but now things are tough.

“Come to my rescue.”

In response to the claims, the Delta State Police Command’s spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Edafe Bright, wrote: “2015-2017 is a long time ago.

“The said vehicle is not in Ekpan Police Station from my findings.”

Edafe further provided a contact for the complainant to contact him to aid their investigation.

