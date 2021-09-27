Man accuses police of browsing his phone, demanding N2m

A young Nigerian has taken to his Twitter handle to share his ordeal in the hands of some policemen at the Festac area of Lagos State.

The man, whose name is Oluwatobi @Otunba _lamba said that he was heading to his mother’s house, when some policemen around Festac flagged down his motorcycle, saying they needed to search him.

He said: “I didn’t refuse because I felt they were performing their duty, which they did. However, they didn’t find anything on me. Then they insisted on searching my phone, Again, I also didn’t refuse. After a long scrutiny, they didn’t find anything incriminating, but they still refused to allow me to go. Then they saw a picture of me at the Lekki Toll Gate, where I was among those protesting against police brutality and harassment last year. They started laying false allegations against me, accusing me of being among those that burnt police stations, killed police officers and stole stuff. They then took me to their station at Area E Police Command, Festac.”

Oluwatobi narrated that when they got to the station, they searched his phone again and saw a crypto App called Binance, thereafter labeled him a fraudster.

He alleged that after much argument and punches, out of fear, he confessed to a crime he didn’t commit. After that, the policeman, who led the team, later identified as Mr. Lucky, asked him to bail himself with N2million.

He further stated: “After series of negotiations, I told him I had N25, 000. He laughed, saying, ‘you never ready.’ I reached out to a friend. I then told Lucky that I now had N100, 000, he replied, ‘you just dey come out small, small.’ He then said N2million or nothing. He gave me my phone and I contacted @savvyrinu on WhatsApp, she then told me to fill a form. He saw me trying to fill the form; he then collected my phone from me, saying `before you ruin our station, I will ruin your life.’”

Oluwatobi said that after spending up to an hour at the station, Lucky called his mom, telling her that he had been arrested. The man allegedly told his mom that Oluwatobi was a fraudster, cultist and drug peddler.

“My mum is hypertensive. She tried calling back, but he didn’t pick, but luckily for me, the ‘commissioner’ called me, I explained myself to him and he then informed them to release me. But before then, Lucky took my passport, medical reports, my pictures, school statement of result, all in a PDF file, from my mail. He said that he was going to deal with me as long as I was in this country. So right now, my life is at risk. Lucky kept emphasising that I went to protest. He said that the youth were all in trouble. I mean, are we supposed to be scared of those who ought to protect us? On this end, mind you, it was already 4: pm when the commissioner intervened. They really wasted my time, but I really want to thank @SavvyRinu, @Localmann_ , @Itsmaspherson and the commissioner because if not for them , only God knows what would have happened to me.”

Reacting to the allegation leveled against Lucky and his team, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Adekunle Ajisebutu, said that the complainant was being economical with the truth. He explained that Oluwatobi was arrested after pictures of him holding a pellet and flag at the Lekki Gate protest ground were seen on his phone gallery.

“He was arrested by policemen on stop and search duty. He was later arrested following calls to the Area E Commander. The area commander ordered that he should be released. He was allowed to leave without any payment. Nobody collected any money from him.”