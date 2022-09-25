Man accused of witchcraft killed by mob in Bayelsa + Video

A man who was accused of witchcraft has been killed by a mob is Bayelsa State.

The was disclosed by the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, on his Twitter handle.

Buswat said: “The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Police Command, CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo fdc, has charged operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department to fish out the culprits who lynched a young man to death for alledge witchraft.

“On 14 September 2022 at about 0730 hours, Policemen responded to a distressed call at Agudama Epie, Yenagoa, that a young man was allegedly lynched to death by irate youths on allegation of witchraft. Before the arrival of the Policemen the youths have deserted the area.

“The victim was later identified as John Dimie ‘m’ who was allegedly mentally deranged.

In a viral video trending on social media, some youths were seen stoning the victim on a rooftop of a building.

“The viral video is being subjected to forensic analysis to identify the perpetrators and arrest them.

“The command hereby warn members of the public to desist from taking the laws into their own hands, as perpetrators of jungle justice will be fished out to face the full wrath of the law.”