An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Friday remanded a 20-year-old, Akindoyin Timileyin, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Olukunle Owolawi, ordered the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife prison, pending the receipt of legal advice from the Director of Pubic Prosecutions.

Owolawi adjourned the case till July 25.

The Police had arraigned Timileyin, who had no legal representation, on a five-count charge of conspiracy, entering, stealing, assault and rape.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Emmanuel, the defendant committed the offences on July 5 at 1:30 a.m. at Fashina area of Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant unlawfully and indecently assaulted the girl (name withheld) by having unlawful carnal knowledge of her against her consent.

He added that the defendant also entered into the house of one Adedoyin Adeola and took away her Itel handset, one Nokia phone and N1,650 cash, all totalling N18,650.

Emmanuel also said that the defendant stole one Infinix handset valued at N35,000, belonging to one Victoria Odeyemi.

He said the offences contravened Sections 360, 383, 390(9), 412 and 516(A) of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.