A 22-year-old man, Ayokunbi Olaniyi, on Tuesday appeared in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly having sex with a pig.

The police charged the suspect with one count of unnatural offence.

Olaniyi resides in Elewi-Odo area, Iwo Road, Ibadan.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that on April 2 at about 4pm at Elewi-Odo, Ibadan, the defendant allegedly had sex with a pig against the order of nature.

Olagunju alleged that the defendant worked for Adenike Taiwo’s pig farm in Elewi-Odo area, Ibadan.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 214 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Defence Counsel, Mumin Jimoh, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Jimoh said the owner of the pig has forgiven the defendant.

Chief Magistrate Olaide Amzat said: “If the owner has forgiven the defendant, has God forgiven him or the pig forgiven him?

“The law must take its cause.”

Amzat admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the matter until July 21 for hearing.