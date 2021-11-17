Man accused of defiling neighbour’s six-month-old daughter

One Victor Dickson has been accused of defiling the six-month-old daughter of his neighbours.

The victim was said to be in a lot of pain, especially when she tried to pee, following the penetration of her private part.

Unfortunately, the victim’s parents are too poor to seek justice so they withdrew the case.

However, activist Yolanda George-David has taken up the case and she revealed she’s been receiving threats and her case worker has also been insulted for it.

She stated that she was told that she has an unforgiving spirit for refusing to let a simple mistake slide.

George-David also revealed that the pastor to the man who allegedly raped the girl told the victim’s family they should be thankful it didn’t happen when she was older.

Meanwhile, George-David, who is trying to get justice for the child after her parents dropped the case due to lack of funds, shared a photo of the suspect.

