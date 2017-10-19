Man abducts five kids four days after moving into community

A man, simply identified as Adebayo, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly abducting five children four days after moving into Isheri Olofin community in the State.

Indeed, the suspect was squatting with a friend.

The five kids have been rescued from Adebayo.

Those rescued were Ayo (7), Tunde (6), Ayomide (8), Basirat (8) and Kehinde (6).

It was learnt that the suspect used the opportunity of a Church programme in the area to kidnapped the kids around 6pm on October 8.

It was gathered that the suspect had gone as far as Kara Bus Stop, where a vehicle was waiting to take him and the abducted children away before the lid blew off his action.

A woman, said to be coming from Mowe, identified one of the kids and asked him where he was going.

The boy was said to have told the woman that it was Adebayo that was taking them out.

Immediately, the woman raised the alarm.

As soon as the information reached the community, the parents of the kids dashed to Kara Bus Stop.

Adebayo was subsequently handed over to the police.