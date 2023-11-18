Man, 76, rapes, impregnates 16-year-old girl in Ogun

A 76-year-old man, David Ogunsanwo, has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl (name withheld) in Abeokuta.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Adeleye said the suspect would be charged to court, adding that her ministry would follow through, to ensure justice is served.

The commissioner, who expressed worry over the increasing rate of sexual abuse cases in the country, appealed to victims to always speak out.

She also called on parents to stop withdrawing cases of rape out of victimisation.

“The incidence of people going to police, reporting and withdrawing the case is increasing. And we want to draw the attention of all parents, that if your child is a victim of violation, report the case to the police and do not withdraw it.

“We are aware that cases of violation and abuse are increasing. There’s a huge increase in these kinds of crimes, especially against children.

“When you withdraw the case, it gives the perpetrator the opportunity to continue to do it and also do it to other children,” Adeleye said.

“I am making a public announcement to all parents, because our biggest problem is that when things like this happen, parents say they don’t want to make it public,” she added.