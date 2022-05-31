Man, 58, docked over alleged false statement against neighbour

A 58-year old man, Olufemi Kolade, was on Tuesday brought to a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly making a false statement at the police station against his neighbour

Kolade, who resides in the Yaba area, is facing a two-count charge of making false statement to public officer and breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the accused person committed the offences on Jan. 22, at the Bariga police station, Lagos.

According to her, the defendant falsely accused one Akinjide Obe, his neighbor, of assaulting his wife during a dispute, of which he knew was false.

She said that the accused had written a statement at the station and laid a false complaint against Obe.

The offences contravened Sections 168 (d) and 96 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 96 stipulates one year imprisonment for the offence of making false statement to public officer, while breach of peace carries three months jail term.

Chief Magistrate Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She held that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN), and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card.

She further directed that both of them must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed with an affidavit of means and an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Adedayo adjourned the case until June 28 for mention.