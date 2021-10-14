Man, 54, remanded for alleged attempt to defile minor

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Thursday remanded one Bashiru Oseni, 54, at Abolongo correctional facility for alleged attempt to defile his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter.

The Magistrate, O. A. Akande, who did not take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered that he should be kept at the Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo Town in Oyo State.

Akande said that the remand was pending advice of Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She adjourned the matter until Dec. 7, for mention.

The defendant, of No. 45, Joyce B Road, Ibadan, is charged on one count of attempt to defile a minor.

The prosecutor, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that Oseni had on Sept. 27, at 3.00 p.m., attempted to defile his neighbour’s daughter.

“Oseni was caught by his neighbours while attempting to have carnal knowledge of a seven-year-old girl from in his neighbourhood,” Adedeji said.

She said that the offence contravened Section 509 (4) of the Criminal Code of Oyo State, 2000.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that, if found guilty, the defendant will be liable to seven years’ imprisonment.