Man, 54, charged with alleged trafficking in cocaine

For allegedly engaging in an unlawful deal in 19 grammes of Cocaine, a 54-year-old man, James Nzewesi, was on Monday docked at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

In a charge numbered FHC/L/119c/23, Nzewesi was taken to court by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on one count of drug trafficking.

The prosecutor, N.J. Mamza, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 2, at the Egan Igando area of Lagos

The prosecutor said that the defendant illegally dealt in the narcotic weighing 19g.

According to her, cocaine is a narcotic similar to heroin and other psychotropic substances listed in the NDLEA schedule as prohibited.

She said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The Act specifies a penalty of life imprisonment if convicted of the offence.

However, no date has been fixed for further hearing in the matter.