Man, 53, docked over alleged N500,000 fraud in Ogun

A 53-year-old man, Uche Ihedioha, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly collecting N500,000 under the pretext of selling a car.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, was charged with obtaining money under false pretense and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others, still at large, committed the offences on May 31, at about 2.00 p.m. at opposite State Hospital, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant and his accomplices conspired to collect N500,000 under the pretext of selling a Volvo car, with registration number: EPE 551 DB to the complainant, Shobesi Gbenga.

“The defendant converted the money into personal use instead of fulfilling the agreement between them,” he said.

Adaraloye said that the offences contravened Sections 419(a) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Magistrate A.O.Adeyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed, with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 13, for further hearing.