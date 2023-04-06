Man, 53, docked for alleged forceful ejection

A 53-year-old man, Taiwo Fredrick, was on Thursday arraigned before an Ojo Magistrate’s Court in Lagos, over the alleged forceful ejection of a complainant.

The defendant, a bailiff, is standing trial before Magistrate, L.J.K Layeni, on two counts of conspiracy and forceful ejection.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.17 at the Muwo Tedi area of Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant conspired with others now at large, to eject the complainant, Christopher Okonkwo from his apartment without due process of law.

The defendant was therefore said to have conducted himself unlawfully, without following the due process provided by law.

The offence contravened the provisions of sections 57 and 412 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layeni adjourned the case until May 10, for trial.