Man, 52, docked for allegedly stealing batteries worth N2m

A 52-year-old man, Bamidele Adeleke, on Monday appeared before a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court, Iyaganku, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing 200 high voltage batteries worth N2 million.

Adeleke, whose address was not provided, was charged with stealing.

The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 8 at the University of Ibadan area.

Amusan alleged that Adeleke stole the batteries belonging to a firm, I.H.S Telecommunications.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Court President, Moji Aworemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Aworemi adjourned the case until May 9 for hearing.