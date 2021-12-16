Man, 52, docked for allegedly beating-up mother, daughter

A 52-old man, Olalekan Ajayi, on Thursday appeared before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly beating up a mother and her daughter.

Ajayi, whose address was not provided, is facing two counts of assault and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 24, at 8:30p.m. at Cele area of Ansarudeen, Badagry.

Okuiomose said that the defendant assaulted Adebola Oyetunji and Bukola Oyetunji by hitting them on their faces and necks, which caused them bodily harm.

“The defendant also stole one gold necklace valued at N800,000 property of Adebola,” the prosecutor told the court.

He said that the defendant was arrested by neighbours and handed over to the police.

Okuiomose said that the offences contravened Sections 170 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Fadaunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Jan.11, 2022, for mention.