Man, 50, in court for allegedly stealing motorcycle

A 50-year-old man, Haruna Alimi was on Tuesday arraigned before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Bajaj motorcycle valued at N80,000.

Alimi, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing preferred against him.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 9 at 4.00a.m. at Agbovipe, off Deeper Life Bible Church Road, Badagry.

Okuoimose said that the defendant allegedly stole the Bajaj motorcycle with registration number KSE 843 QH, property of the complainant, Abu Wusu.

He said that the defendant was caught by some members of a vigilante group and handed over to the police.

Okuoimose said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye adjourned the case until June 14 for mention.